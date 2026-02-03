7,383 Shares in Commercial Metals Company $CMC Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,109,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,193,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,215,000 after purchasing an additional 290,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 7.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,711,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,717,000 after purchasing an additional 124,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,584,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis V. Arriola bought 2,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.69 per share, with a total value of $149,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,986.22. This represents a 27.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.49. Commercial Metals Company has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $80.65.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.29. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 5.46%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.