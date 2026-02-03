Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $6 Million Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $136,453,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 90.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,219,000 after purchasing an additional 419,588 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,876,000 after purchasing an additional 364,713 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,695,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,746,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR stock opened at $475.00 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $519.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.14.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.43, for a total transaction of $10,584,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 519,364 shares of company stock worth $248,945,392. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

