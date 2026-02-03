Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $293.38 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.60 and a 52 week high of $465.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Adobe from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $391.81.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

