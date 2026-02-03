Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $314,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,478,000 after buying an additional 2,537,760 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,389,000 after buying an additional 2,006,745 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,526,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,951 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 268.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,499,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $341.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $351.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.67.

Positive Sentiment: MSN reports TSMC’s forward-looking comments have sparked expectations of a long-term AI boom, reinforcing investor confidence in sustained demand for cutting-edge nodes and capacity. MSN article

MSN reports TSMC’s forward-looking comments have sparked expectations of a long-term AI boom, reinforcing investor confidence in sustained demand for cutting-edge nodes and capacity. Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. highlights TSMC (alongside Broadcom) as a major beneficiary of the custom AI chip boom—underscoring that foundry share gains from bespoke AI ASICs should translate into higher revenue and pricing power. 24/7 Wall St. article

24/7 Wall St. highlights TSMC (alongside Broadcom) as a major beneficiary of the custom AI chip boom—underscoring that foundry share gains from bespoke AI ASICs should translate into higher revenue and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool includes TSMC among top stocks to buy for 2026, noting the company sits at the heart of AI infrastructure—supporting durable demand visibility from hyperscalers and AI chip designers. Fool article

The Motley Fool includes TSMC among top stocks to buy for 2026, noting the company sits at the heart of AI infrastructure—supporting durable demand visibility from hyperscalers and AI chip designers. Positive Sentiment: Another Fool piece points to a multi-year AI spending surge, reiterating TSMC’s role as the primary supplier for advanced datacenter chips (benefit: steady capacity utilization and pricing leverage). Fool article

Another Fool piece points to a multi-year AI spending surge, reiterating TSMC’s role as the primary supplier for advanced datacenter chips (benefit: steady capacity utilization and pricing leverage). Positive Sentiment: Fool’s profile of TSMC as a long-term AI winner emphasizes that as AI ASICs proliferate, TSMC’s technology leadership and customer roster (NVIDIA, Apple, Broadcom, etc.) position it to capture rising industry margins. Fool article

Fool’s profile of TSMC as a long-term AI winner emphasizes that as AI ASICs proliferate, TSMC’s technology leadership and customer roster (NVIDIA, Apple, Broadcom, etc.) position it to capture rising industry margins. Positive Sentiment: InvestorPlace mentions TSMC as an overlooked infrastructure play for investors who missed Nvidia—supporting the narrative that TSMC offers exposure to AI demand with diversified customer risk. InvestorPlace article

InvestorPlace mentions TSMC as an overlooked infrastructure play for investors who missed Nvidia—supporting the narrative that TSMC offers exposure to AI demand with diversified customer risk. Positive Sentiment: Fool’s “safety net” piece frames TSMC as a lower-volatility way to play AI infrastructure spending—useful for investors worried the AI hype is overheating. Fool article

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

