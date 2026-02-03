Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invesco were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Invesco by 40.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,046,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen set a $34.50 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $29.61.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

