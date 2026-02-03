Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $438,196,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results and momentum — Visa recently reported a solid quarter (late Jan) with revenue and EPS above expectations and double-digit revenue growth, supporting investor confidence in durable fundamentals and margin leverage. Why Visa Stock Is Up Today
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst reiterations — Major firms reiterated Outperform ratings (Royal Bank of Canada, Macquarie), which can boost demand for the shares and validate the growth thesis. Visa’s (V) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada Visa’s (V) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Macquarie
- Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin settlement in GCC — Visa and payments partner NymCard went live with USDC-based settlement in the Gulf Cooperation Council, enabling faster 24/7 settlement and expanding Visa’s capability in crypto rails and cross-border flows in an important region. This could lower settlement friction and create new issuer/merchant use cases. NymCard and Visa Launch Stablecoin Settlement in GCC Region
- Positive Sentiment: New co-branded product rollout — U.S. Bank launched a small-business-focused Business Shield Visa card (0% intro APR options), which should drive incremental transaction volume and deepen commercial relationships across the small-business segment. U.S. Bank Business Shield™ Visa® Card Offers Intro 0% APR U.S. Bank Debuts Small Business-Focused Visa Card
- Neutral Sentiment: AI and payments narrative — Coverage highlights Visa’s digital credentials and identity work as increasingly valuable in an AI-driven ecosystem; positive for long-term positioning but benefits may be gradual. Google Trains AI Agents for Hard Questions and Real Work
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/opinion pieces — Several Fool pieces and other commentary reiterate Visa’s leadership and make bullish longer-term cases, useful for sentiment but not new fundamental data. 1 Prediction for Visa in 2026 Visa vs. Mastercard: Which Will Make You Richer?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/fee-cap risk persists — Some coverage notes past sell-offs tied to concerns over potential caps on card fees and consumer-spend sensitivity; regulatory risk remains a downside tail that could pressure multiple and volume over time. 2 Financial Stocks Poised for a Comeback in 2026
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $334.16 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.39. The stock has a market cap of $608.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.
About Visa
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
