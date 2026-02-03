Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $438,196,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $385.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $334.16 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.39. The stock has a market cap of $608.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

