National Pension Service Purchases 3,044 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in STERIS were worth $41,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 416.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $264.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.33 and a 200-day moving average of $249.18. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. STERIS plc has a one year low of $204.90 and a one year high of $269.44.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.20.

Read Our Latest Report on STE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,020. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total transaction of $3,977,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,998.66. This trade represents a 30.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,044 shares of company stock worth $6,586,218. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.