Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,156 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,524,000 after purchasing an additional 523,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $273,844,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,760,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,993,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.82.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 19.68%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $927,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,096 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,999.04. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $164,122.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,397.58. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,772 and have sold 18,080 shares valued at $1,439,350. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

