Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 57,204 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1,977.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 57,204 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $47,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.94%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 204,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,840. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

