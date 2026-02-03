Peterson Wealth Services Buys 9,557 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 47,785.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Hershey were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hershey alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 284.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Hershey by 895.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Stacy Taffet bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.19 per share, for a total transaction of $37,238.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,786.49. This represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.67, for a total value of $298,005.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,215.73. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,119,450 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $182.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

Hershey Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $201.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.90.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.