Callan Family Office LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Accenture by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $185,413.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,439.84. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $488,380.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,851.80. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,934 shares of company stock worth $5,965,166 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $266.75 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.60. The stock has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

