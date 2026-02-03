Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $473.1150 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $261.82 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $277.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $474,714.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,801.84. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $1,660,221.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. This represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $167.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.