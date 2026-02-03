Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, KGI Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.82.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $308.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.