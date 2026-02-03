WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. $V

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,138,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,251 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $727,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonoma Allocations LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 3.8%

V opened at $334.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $608.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.39.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

