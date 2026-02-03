Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.9% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after buying an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.28.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $331.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

