International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $9.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 98.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,548,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,332,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 577,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,524,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,338,000 after purchasing an additional 76,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $308.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $280.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.82.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,834 shares of company stock worth $4,951,910. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

