One Degree Advisors Inc Sells 2,481 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

One Degree Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its position in Apple by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $270.05 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.26 and a 200 day moving average of $252.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.41.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

