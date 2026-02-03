Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 28,345 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,542 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Autodesk worth $50,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $777,202,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $268,649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,730,415,000 after acquiring an additional 734,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,988,000 after acquiring an additional 564,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 254.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 676,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $214,968,000 after purchasing an additional 485,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $255.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.31.

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded ADSK from “neutral” to “overweight” and set a $319 price target (about ~25% upside from recent levels), citing AI-driven demand for design software and calling this a “buy the dip” opportunity. This upgrade is the primary catalyst for the stock’s upward move today. JPMorgan upgrade coverage

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

