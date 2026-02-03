Peterson Wealth Services Has $1.24 Million Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 191.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in STERIS were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,163,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,921,827,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,188,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,069,000 after acquiring an additional 98,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,980,000 after acquiring an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in STERIS by 36.0% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,100,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,486,000 after purchasing an additional 556,088 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,346,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.20.

STERIS Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE STE opened at $264.85 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $204.90 and a 12 month high of $269.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.03.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 12.07%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total value of $1,297,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,747.25. This represents a 46.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total value of $3,977,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,998.66. This represents a 30.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,044 shares of company stock worth $6,586,218. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.