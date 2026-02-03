Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Presper Financial Architects LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 16,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $308.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.95 and its 200 day moving average is $306.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

