American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 5,164 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 6.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in Prologis by 17.2% during the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 464.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $134.94.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.80%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.32.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

