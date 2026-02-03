Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Makes New $925,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3,883.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 60.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52-week low of $69.93 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.15. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $651.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $101.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.