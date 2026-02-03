Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,350,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 297,904 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,144,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Apple by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $270.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.26 and a 200-day moving average of $252.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.41.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

