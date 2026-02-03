Peterson Wealth Services Purchases 44,906 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 35,359.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the period. Target makes up about 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Target were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Target by 1,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of Target stock opened at $109.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.05.
Target Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Target from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.03.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.
Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- End of America Update
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.