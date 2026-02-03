Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 8,249 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 287.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.18.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.85. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

