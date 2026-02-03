International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2,327.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,047,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,577,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,880,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,239,000 after buying an additional 490,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,884,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,753,000 after buying an additional 381,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,459,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $87.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

