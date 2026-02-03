The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.9% during the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 125,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $3,304,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $22,072,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. New Street Research set a $143.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $125.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

