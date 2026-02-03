Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in January

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,922,965 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 1,361,856 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 678.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 678.5 days.

Resolute Mining Stock Down 1.0%

RMGGF opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited, trading OTC under the symbol RMGGF, is an Australian‐based gold producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets across Africa and Australia. The company’s core activities include open‐pit and underground mining, ore processing and the sale of gold dore bars to regional refineries. Resolute’s vertically integrated approach encompasses the full mining lifecycle, from early‐stage exploration to sustained production and asset optimisation.

Resolute’s principal operating assets include the Syama Gold Mine in Mali, the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana, the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal and the Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland, Australia.

