Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 46,321 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 46,321 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

