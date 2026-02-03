Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 46,321 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 46,321 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Starbucks News
Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. same‑store sales and traffic improvements point to a consumer recovery and helped lift sentiment that Starbucks’ turnaround is working; sustained traffic gains would support revenue and margin recovery. Starbucks Sees Robust Same-Store Sales. Can the Stock’s Momentum Continue?
- Positive Sentiment: Management is pushing tech-driven initiatives — drive‑thru robots and AI chatbots to speed service and lower labor costs — which, if scaled successfully, could boost throughput and margins over time. Starbucks Believes Drive-Thru Robots are the Right Blend to Perk-Up Sales
- Positive Sentiment: Product innovation tied to consumer health trends — CEO Brian Niccol cites GLP‑1 effects as a driver for more protein-forward items — could help Starbucks capture incremental ticket and visits. Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol says rise of GLP-1s is behind company’s protein push
- Positive Sentiment: Investor Day showcased the new café model and management’s comeback plan; visible execution in store pilots supports the case that initiatives could translate into sustainable sales growth. We went to Starbucks’ first investor day in 3 years, toured its new café model, and saw its comeback plan in action
- Positive Sentiment: Starbucks is pushing cup recycling and sustainability initiatives — a long‑term brand/ESG positive that can reduce regulatory and reputational risk and appeal to ESG‑focused investors. Starbucks Cup Recycling Push Adds New Dimension To Investment Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlight a Catch‑22: strong tech/AI narratives lift sentiment, but execution risk and capital intensity leave the stock exposed to disappointment if results don’t follow. The Starbucks Conundrum: Starbucks Stock (NASDAQ:SBUX) Notches Up Amid Focus on AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Opinion/visit pieces (Seeking Alpha, YouTube coverage) provide qualitative color on store experience and competition; useful for trend spotting but less directly actionable for near‑term price moves. I Went To Luckin Coffee And Starbucks: Why I Am Choosing Their Coffee Over Both Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Citigroup trimmed its price target to $92 and moved to a “neutral” rating — a modest headwind that can pressure sentiment when combined with a high P/E and recent EPS miss. Citigroup price target cut / neutral rating
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.96%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.
Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.
