NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in January

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,818,673 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 3,422,029 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,644 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,644 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.6 days.

RBSPF opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

