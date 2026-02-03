Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total value of $2,784,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.07, for a total transaction of $2,750,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,825,098.16. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,419 shares of company stock worth $11,259,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $316.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $319.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $340.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

