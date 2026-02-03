New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.11 Million Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 193.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,124 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of IDEX by 80.9% during the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 10,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 70.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in IDEX by 14.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 271,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $198.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day moving average is $172.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $221.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.29.

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

