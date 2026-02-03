National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 384.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $343.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

