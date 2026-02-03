Callan Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals News Summary

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $271.21 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently -474.17%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

