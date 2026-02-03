Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,856,340,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,472,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,782,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,236,000 after buying an additional 1,255,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $725,222,000 after buying an additional 778,411 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,876,000 after buying an additional 2,613,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $235.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.80. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $253.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.32.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

