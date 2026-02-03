Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,905 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $90,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $373.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho set a $379.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $368.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.05.

RCL stock opened at $334.21 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

