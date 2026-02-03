Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $34.51 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,340 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its position in AT&T by 363.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3%

T stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

