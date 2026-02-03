Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $34.51 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,340 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its position in AT&T by 363.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Up 0.3%
T stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.
Key Stories Impacting AT&T
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T completed its acquisition of Lumen’s Mass Markets fiber-to-the-home business (11 states), adding >1M customers and reaching ~4M fiber locations — a material network expansion that supports subscriber growth and long-term broadband revenue upside. America’s Best and Largest Network Just Got Larger: AT&T Completes Acquisition of Lumen’s Mass Markets Fiber Business
- Positive Sentiment: Market narrative around rising free cash flow, a ~4% dividend yield and a new $10B buyback program has lifted investor enthusiasm — these support share buybacks and dividend sustainability, making the stock more attractive to income and value investors. Why AT&T Stock Surged This Week
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T is rolling out targeted hires and product partnerships (hiring bilingual customer-service staff; collaboration on the Tango Belt senior-safety device) that support customer service and IoT/healthcare connectivity revenue streams. These are smaller but constructive operational moves. AT&T to hire 400+ bilingual employees, with $1,500 sign-on bonus for hybrid work AT&T, ActiveProtective and JACS Collaborate to Enhance Senior Safety with New Tango Belt Connectivity Device
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlight AT&T as a momentum/value story (Zacks, Seeking Alpha), which can attract different investor types but are informational rather than immediate catalysts. AT&T (T) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? Undercovered Dozen: POET Technologies, Pan American Silver, MercadoLibre, AT&T And More
- Neutral Sentiment: Lumen’s sale to AT&T generated $5.75B cash proceeds for Lumen (reports note ~$4.8B net proceeds), which is material for Lumen’s balance sheet but only indirectly relevant to AT&T beyond the asset transfer. Lumen Fiber Sale To AT&T Unlocks $4.8B Proceeds Lumen Completes Sale of Consumer Fiber-to-the-Home Business to AT&T
- Negative Sentiment: The multi-billion acquisition is large and will require capital deployment and integration; investors may worry about near-term cash usage, execution risk and incremental capital intensity for fiber rollouts. Local press framed the deal as a major, costly expansion. AT&T acquires Lumen’s fiber business in multi-billion dollar deal
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
