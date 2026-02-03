JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $70,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,834 shares of company stock worth $4,951,910 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $308.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

