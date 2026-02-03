Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $357.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.52 and a 200 day moving average of $344.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $420.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

