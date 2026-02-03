Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Position Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. President Capital reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.81.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $81.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $138,657.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 176,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,307.74. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,431,026.90. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

