Beacon Bank & Trust Has $19.75 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Beacon Bank & Trust decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.3% of Beacon Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beacon Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $270.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.26 and its 200-day moving average is $252.43.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.70.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

