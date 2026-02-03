Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,568 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AT&T were worth $32,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,422,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 59.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,596 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Arete Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T completed its acquisition of Lumen’s Mass Markets fiber-to-the-home business (11 states), adding >1M customers and reaching ~4M fiber locations — a material network expansion that supports subscriber growth and long-term broadband revenue upside. America’s Best and Largest Network Just Got Larger: AT&T Completes Acquisition of Lumen’s Mass Markets Fiber Business
- Positive Sentiment: Market narrative around rising free cash flow, a ~4% dividend yield and a new $10B buyback program has lifted investor enthusiasm — these support share buybacks and dividend sustainability, making the stock more attractive to income and value investors. Why AT&T Stock Surged This Week
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T is rolling out targeted hires and product partnerships (hiring bilingual customer-service staff; collaboration on the Tango Belt senior-safety device) that support customer service and IoT/healthcare connectivity revenue streams. These are smaller but constructive operational moves. AT&T to hire 400+ bilingual employees, with $1,500 sign-on bonus for hybrid work AT&T, ActiveProtective and JACS Collaborate to Enhance Senior Safety with New Tango Belt Connectivity Device
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlight AT&T as a momentum/value story (Zacks, Seeking Alpha), which can attract different investor types but are informational rather than immediate catalysts. AT&T (T) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? Undercovered Dozen: POET Technologies, Pan American Silver, MercadoLibre, AT&T And More
- Neutral Sentiment: Lumen’s sale to AT&T generated $5.75B cash proceeds for Lumen (reports note ~$4.8B net proceeds), which is material for Lumen’s balance sheet but only indirectly relevant to AT&T beyond the asset transfer. Lumen Fiber Sale To AT&T Unlocks $4.8B Proceeds Lumen Completes Sale of Consumer Fiber-to-the-Home Business to AT&T
- Negative Sentiment: The multi-billion acquisition is large and will require capital deployment and integration; investors may worry about near-term cash usage, execution risk and incremental capital intensity for fiber rollouts. Local press framed the deal as a major, costly expansion. AT&T acquires Lumen’s fiber business in multi-billion dollar deal
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
