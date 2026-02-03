Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,568 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AT&T were worth $32,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,422,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 59.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,596 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Arete Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

