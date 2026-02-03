National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,967 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $28,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $280,000,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $268,123,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,438,000 after acquiring an additional 553,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,915,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $747,271,000 after purchasing an additional 514,057 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 372,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley bought 5,661 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. This represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.3%

LYB opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is -235.19%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.