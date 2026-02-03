Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $152,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.76.

HON opened at $227.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

