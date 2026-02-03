Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.69.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. CIBC began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

