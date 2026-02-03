Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3,951.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.31.

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded ADSK from “neutral” to “overweight” and set a $319 price target (about ~25% upside from recent levels), citing AI-driven demand for design software and calling this a “buy the dip” opportunity. This upgrade is the primary catalyst for the stock’s upward move today. JPMorgan upgrade coverage

Market writeups noted ADSK closed higher today vs. the prior session, a direct reflection of the analyst upgrade and coverage. Short‑term price moves are being reported in market summaries. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data appears to show zero shares (and NaN changes), likely a reporting anomaly; current days‑to‑cover metrics are effectively meaningless until corrected. This looks like a data glitch rather than a real change in short positioning.

ADSK stock opened at $255.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

