Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Stock Position Raised by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 164.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $324.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.05.

NYSE RCL opened at $334.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

