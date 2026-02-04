Alta Capital Management LLC Has $47.42 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $47,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,395.88 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,493.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,195.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $995.93. The firm has a market cap of $548.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 24.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target and kept an Outperform rating after ASML updated its 2026 outlook, signaling stronger analyst confidence in future upside. Bernstein Raises PT

Bernstein raised its price target and kept an Outperform rating after ASML updated its 2026 outlook, signaling stronger analyst confidence in future upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, supporting near-term investor demand. JPMorgan Reaffirms Buy

Analysts at JPMorgan reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, supporting near-term investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish research pieces highlight record bookings, a large backlog (~€39B reported elsewhere) and increased AI-driven orders that outpaced Street expectations—supporting revenue and margin upside. AI Supercycle Orders

Multiple bullish research pieces highlight record bookings, a large backlog (~€39B reported elsewhere) and increased AI-driven orders that outpaced Street expectations—supporting revenue and margin upside. Positive Sentiment: ASML reported transactions under its current share buyback program, a cash-return action that typically supports the share price and EPS. Buyback Transactions

ASML reported transactions under its current share buyback program, a cash-return action that typically supports the share price and EPS. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/ratings lists and commentary (Zacks Rank #1, MarketBeat pieces, and bullish Seeking Alpha analysis on EUV dominance) keep ASML on many buy lists, supporting demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Zacks Momentum List

Momentum/ratings lists and commentary (Zacks Rank #1, MarketBeat pieces, and bullish Seeking Alpha analysis on EUV dominance) keep ASML on many buy lists, supporting demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest entries reported in early February show 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) — this appears to be a data anomaly or placeholder and provides no clear short-pressure signal.

Short-interest entries reported in early February show 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) — this appears to be a data anomaly or placeholder and provides no clear short-pressure signal. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst note and article warn of a potential bull trap as momentum could falter despite AI tailwinds — a caution for momentum-driven traders given ASML’s high valuation (P/E ~54). Potential Bull Trap

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

