JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $100,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a solid quarterly beat (EPS $5.23 vs. $4.93 est.; revenue $46.77B vs. $45.98B), strong ROE and expanding margins — results that support confidence in core banking and trading earnings. Quarterly Results

JPMorgan reported a solid quarterly beat (EPS $5.23 vs. $4.93 est.; revenue $46.77B vs. $45.98B), strong ROE and expanding margins — results that support confidence in core banking and trading earnings. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is launching a new local‑currency frontier‑market bond index, which can drive index licensing, ETF/product fees and institutional client engagement in higher‑yield products. JPMorgan working on new local currency debt index: Sources

JPMorgan is launching a new local‑currency frontier‑market bond index, which can drive index licensing, ETF/product fees and institutional client engagement in higher‑yield products. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Private Bank’s 2026 family‑office report (AI favored, crypto sidelined) underscores JPM’s advisory relevance and potential fee growth from wealth clients reallocating into AI and non‑crypto strategies. Family office report

JPMorgan Private Bank’s 2026 family‑office report (AI favored, crypto sidelined) underscores JPM’s advisory relevance and potential fee growth from wealth clients reallocating into AI and non‑crypto strategies. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan research remains bullish on gold (longer‑term targets well above current levels), a stance that can boost trading volumes and macro/research credibility. Gold outlook

JPMorgan research remains bullish on gold (longer‑term targets well above current levels), a stance that can boost trading volumes and macro/research credibility. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan exited a substantial shareholder position in Treasury Wine Estates — an asset‑management/portfolio move that appears to be a reallocation rather than a signal about core banking performance. TWE stake exit

JPMorgan exited a substantial shareholder position in Treasury Wine Estates — an asset‑management/portfolio move that appears to be a reallocation rather than a signal about core banking performance. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan warned of potential new ETF distribution/fee dynamics after Robinhood’s shift — an industry risk that could reshape product economics but isn’t an immediate earnings hit to JPM. ETF fee risk

JPMorgan warned of potential new ETF distribution/fee dynamics after Robinhood’s shift — an industry risk that could reshape product economics but isn’t an immediate earnings hit to JPM. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird moved JPM from “underperform” to “neutral” but set a $280 price target below current levels — a mixed analyst signal that tempers upside for some investors. Baird rating change

Robert W. Baird moved JPM from “underperform” to “neutral” but set a $280 price target below current levels — a mixed analyst signal that tempers upside for some investors. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan’s decision to match employee contributions to politically sensitive “Trump accounts” has drawn attention and could create reputational or client‑relationship friction for some investors. Employee account match

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.82.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock worth $4,951,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $314.96 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.19 and its 200-day moving average is $306.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

