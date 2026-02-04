Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.6% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,570. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and operational strength — Exxon reported Q4 results that topped estimates (EPS beat and revenue helped by Permian and Guyana production), which investors view as confirmation of execution and a valuation rerating catalyst. Valuation Check After Q4 Beat

Q4 beat and operational strength — Exxon reported Q4 results that topped estimates (EPS beat and revenue helped by Permian and Guyana production), which investors view as confirmation of execution and a valuation rerating catalyst. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $145 and maintains a “buy” rating — a fresh buy-side signal that supports upside momentum. TD Cowen Raise

TD Cowen raised its price target to $145 and maintains a “buy” rating — a fresh buy-side signal that supports upside momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage notes highlighting continued execution and 2030 targets — Morningstar and other coverage emphasize steady execution, which supports long-term investor confidence. Morningstar Coverage

Analysts and coverage notes highlighting continued execution and 2030 targets — Morningstar and other coverage emphasize steady execution, which supports long-term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly (from $158 to $156) but kept an “overweight” rating — still constructive, but a modest downward tweak rather than a negative thesis shift. Wells Fargo PT Update

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly (from $158 to $156) but kept an “overweight” rating — still constructive, but a modest downward tweak rather than a negative thesis shift. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary roundup and forecast revisions after Q4 — several outlets note analysts are updating models; direction varies by shop, so market reaction is mixed. Analyst Revisions

Analyst commentary roundup and forecast revisions after Q4 — several outlets note analysts are updating models; direction varies by shop, so market reaction is mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool lists) are driving attention and framing XOM as a value/dividend play amid oil weakness — raises interest but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks Trending Stock

Coverage pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool lists) are driving attention and framing XOM as a value/dividend play amid oil weakness — raises interest but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares (~17.5% reduction in his disclosed position), a data point some investors interpret as a mild negative signal on near-term sentiment. Filing: SEC Form 4. Insider Sale Filing

Insider sale — VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares (~17.5% reduction in his disclosed position), a data point some investors interpret as a mild negative signal on near-term sentiment. Filing: SEC Form 4. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane downgraded XOM to “underperform” with a $125 price target — a more bearish analyst call that could cap upside and pressure sentiment if other shops follow. BNP Paribas Downgrade

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

